NXT Level Up 21.04.2023 (Di sabato 22 aprile 2023) Buon sabato e bentornati con un nuovo episodio di NXT Level Up. Tre match in programma quest’oggi, andiamo subito a vedere i risultati. Valentina Feroz & Wendy Choo sconfiggono Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson Damon Kemp batte Oro Mensah Edris Enofe & Malik Blade battono Kale Dixon & Javier Bernal Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up Risultati 21-04-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
