Leicester-Wolverhampton (sabato 22 aprile 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 22 aprile 2023) Dean Smith ha debuttato sulla panchina del Leicester, coadiuvato da Craig Shakespeare e John Terry, in occasione del match più difficile della stagione, ossia in trasferta contro il Man City. Le Foxes infatti ha puntualmente perso ed ora cercano la prima vittoria con il nuovo staff tecnico contro un Wolverhampton che ha vinto le ultime InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Premier League, LIVE dalle 13.30. Si parte con Fulham - Leeds, alle 16 il Liverpool e scontri salvezzaNegli altri due match, sarà protagonista proprio l'Aston Villa, sul campo del Brentford, mentre, in chiave salvezza, occhi su Leicester - Wolverhampton , con le Foxes che, dopo l'addio di Rodgers, ...
Brentford - Aston Villa, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiDopo i due pareggi con Leicester e Brighton sono arrivate ben tre sconfitte consecutive : ... due club che sono in corsa per un piazzamento Champions; meno quella con il Wolverhampton, che sabato ...
Sky Sports News: "Nagelsmann non è più in corsa per la panchina del Chelsea"... a partire dai più recenti: Graham Potter (Chelsea) Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) Antonio Conte (...Lampard (Everton) Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton) ...
