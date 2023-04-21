PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp community (Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) TARRAGONA, Spain, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PortAventura World has reached a major Corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully passed the strict impact measurement requirements to become a B Corp company, meeting high standards of compliance in environmental, social and good governance performance. Becoming a B Corp company has been based on a new Corporate purpose, "At PortAventura World, we create unforgettable experiences that have a positive impact on people while caring for the planet", which has been included in a statutory modification to adapt the Corporate purpose and powers of the board ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PortAventura World has reached a major Corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully passed the strict impact measurement requirements to become a B Corp company, meeting high standards of compliance in environmental, social and good governance performance. Becoming a B Corp company has been based on a new Corporate purpose, "At PortAventura World, we create unforgettable experiences that have a positive impact on people while caring for the planet", which has been included in a statutory modification to adapt the Corporate purpose and powers of the board ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...
PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...
HaBaWaBa Spain 2023: un successo senza precedenti!Waterpolo Waterpolo Development World
PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp communityPortAventura World has reached a major corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully ...
Costa Barcelona is the cheapest destination for all-inclusive break this summerWe checked the price of thousands of holidays to find the most affordable all-in beach breaks in Spain and beyond ...
PortAventura WorldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PortAventura World