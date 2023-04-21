PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp community

(Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) TARRAGONA, Spain, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/has reached a majororate milestone by becoming a Bcompany, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully passed the strict impact measurement requirements to become a Bcompany, meeting high standards of compliance in environmental, social and good governance performance. Becoming a Bcompany has been based on a neworate purpose, "At, we create unforgettable experiences that have a positive impact on people while caring for the planet", which has been included in a statutory modification to adapt theorate purpose and powers of the board ...

TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...

HaBaWaBa Spain 2023: un successo senza precedenti!Waterpolo Waterpolo Development World

PortAventura World has reached a major corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully ...We checked the price of thousands of holidays to find the most affordable all-in beach breaks in Spain and beyond ...