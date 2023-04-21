GTA Online: deathmatch con equipaggiamenti dinamiciMAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU - STAR WARS DAYWishlist per la Festa della MammaJEROLD WILTON: ARTIGIANALITÀ E SAVOIR-FAIR MADE IN ITALYDiablo IV si prepara all'uscitaMagic: The Gathering - L’Avanzata delle MacchineThe Street Fighter 6 ShowcaseL’episodio 3 di The Board Room di skate è LiveImmortals of Aveum: primo trailer del gameplayTOWER OF FANTASY ANNUNCIA FIONA, NUOVO SIMULACRO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp community

PortAventura World

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp community (Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) TARRAGONA, Spain, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PortAventura World has reached a major Corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully passed the strict impact measurement requirements to become a B Corp company, meeting high standards of compliance in environmental, social and good governance performance.   Becoming a B Corp company has been based on a new Corporate purpose, "At PortAventura World, we create unforgettable experiences that have a positive impact on people while caring for the planet", which has been included in a statutory modification to adapt the Corporate purpose and powers of the board ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023

TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...

PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023

TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which ...

HaBaWaBa Spain 2023: un successo senza precedenti!Waterpolo  Waterpolo Development World

PortAventura World leads the themed resort sector by joining the B Corp community

PortAventura World has reached a major corporate milestone by becoming a B Corp company, thanks to its positive impact on society and environmentally friendly practices. The company has successfully ...

Costa Barcelona is the cheapest destination for all-inclusive break this summer

We checked the price of thousands of holidays to find the most affordable all-in beach breaks in Spain and beyond ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PortAventura World
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PortAventura World PortAventura World leads themed resort