IMPACT: Steve Maclin difenderà il suo World Title ad Under Siege contro… (Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di IMPACT Wrestling, è stato annunciato il primo avversario del nuovo IMPACT World Champion, ovvero Steve Maclin. Il nuovo campione difenderà il titolo ad Under Siege il prossimo 26 maggio contro PCO, dopo che quest’ultimo ha rovinato il “cambio della guardia”, segmento che ha chiuso la puntata di ieri. DDT a tradimento, security lanciata contro i tavoli: caos totale Durante la cerimonia, Maclin ha deriso l’ex campione Josh Alexander (che ha reso vacante il titolo prima del PPV a causa di un infortunio), portando Scott D’Amore, presidente di IMPACT, a presentarsi sul ring e ad annunciare proprio PCO come primo avversario in quel di Under Siege. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Eastman announces project success with USAMP, PADNOS and Yanfeng for fully circular recycling study in automotive market..." said Steve Crawford, Eastman executive vice president, manufacturing and chief sustainability ... lead and make a positive impact in this world. We are proud to be the mechanical recycler involved in ...
Tanium Converge Travels to London and Paris... and lower IT support costs Understand the use and benefits of XEM with category creator Steve ... Contacts Lindsey Lockhart Tanium PR press@tanium.com + 1 214.562.1521 Articoli correlati Impact Podcast ...
Gli oceani saranno sempre più caldi, anche a profondità abissali... scrivono Matthew England , Adele Morrison , Andy Hogg , Qian Li e Steve Rintoul su The ... oceanografo e responsabile dell'analisi del sistema terrestre presso il Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact ...
IMPACT: Steve Maclin difenderà il suo World Title ad Under Siege contro… Zona Wrestling
THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: The impact of Jody Allen on next week's Seahawks draftWe know that Jody has faith in Carroll and Schneider — she backed them forcefully and immediately in the mess with Wilson — but she may want to look a little further ahead than every day, boots-on-the ...
Impact World Champion Steve Maclin’s First Challenger AnnouncedSteve Maclin won the Impact World title at the recent Rebellion event, defeating KUSHIDA to win the gold which had been vacated by Josh Alexander.
IMPACT SteveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Steve