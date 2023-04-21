HONOR Releases Inaugural ESG Report (Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) Company pledges to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2045 SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ahead of Earth Day 2023 tomorrow, global technology brand HONOR today published its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining its goals and progress made across its seven ESG pillars including Environmental Protection, Technology for Good, and Youth Empowerment. With the release of the Report, the company has also pledged to accelerate its sustainability and decarbonization efforts to reduce its carbon emissions by 88%, achieve 100% use of renewable energy and reach carbon neutral operations by 2045, aligning with China's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2060. "We are delighted to celebrate the release of our Inaugural ESG Report today and present the milestones ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HONOR Releases Inaugural ESG Report
Company pledges to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2045
SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of Earth Day 2023 tomorrow, global technology brand HONOR today
