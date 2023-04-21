FIW: Info & Card finale “FIW Live Venaria” (Difeso Titolo PWLE) (Di venerdì 21 aprile 2023) Le Info e la Card finale del prossimo Show della FIW, in programma Sabato 22 Aprile a Venaria (TO): FIW Live VenariaSabato 22 Aprile – Venaria (TO)Palestra CrossFit – Via Druento 92 Inizio Show Ore 21 – Infoline &; Biglietti 3406033510 Winner Take All MatchBelthazar (PWLE European Champion) Vs Violenzo (Campione Italiano FIW) Tag Team MatchSamuel Rogers &; Raptor Vs Verga Boys (Gianni &; Beppe Verga) Kreen Vs Mida Pain Keeper Vs Jay Kronos Zack O’Neil Vs Matt Disaster Leggi su zonawrestling
