VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from an NFT EGG! (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIMworld's game-changing Incubation and Companion feature upgrade has already produced one Jackpot winner when one lucky User hatched an NFT EGG to find a Digital Companion with one-time VEED token airdrop valued at $25,000. That has only fueled the number of Users hatching EGGs so it's only a matter of time before the next Super Companion is revealed. VIMworld recently launched the Incubation and Hatching feature to tremendous anticipation. Upon release, hundreds of EGGs were connected to Incubators and SmartNFT VIMs to start hatching. Users with high-tier VIMs were able to buy boosters to hatch Companions right away. One particular EGG was hatched the next day and to the owner's astonishment, he discovered one of two Super Companions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
