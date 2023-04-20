Neurala lancia Brain Builder nel marketplace AITRIOS di SonyBrand Phishing Report: la truffa Netflix per rubare i dati di ...Gematombe arriva su PC e Console il 28 AprileYu-Gi-Oh! gioco di carte collezionabili con Collezione Leggendaria: ...LA SUMMER OF NERF 2023 PARTE DA EARTH DAY A ROMAFinal Audio presenta ZE8000, gli auricolari wireless intraurali Hi-EndMONOPOLY SUPER MARIO BROS. IL FILM FAR DIVERTIRE GRANDI E PICCINIASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia Swift OLED PG27AQDMTEUFEL Remise en forme con il giusto sound NZXT annuncia nuovI raffreddatori a liquido e i nuovi case RGBUltime Blog

VIMworld User Wins $25 | 000 Jackpot from an NFT EGG!

VIMworld User

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from an NFT EGG! (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

VIMworld's game-changing Incubation and Companion feature upgrade has already produced one Jackpot winner when one lucky User hatched an NFT EGG to find a Digital Companion with one-time VEED token airdrop valued at $25,000. That has only fueled the number of Users hatching EGGs so it's only a matter of time before the next Super Companion is revealed. VIMworld recently launched the Incubation and Hatching feature to tremendous anticipation. Upon release, hundreds of EGGs were connected to Incubators and SmartNFT VIMs to start hatching. Users with high-tier VIMs were able to buy boosters to hatch Companions right away. One particular EGG was hatched the next day and to the owner's astonishment, he discovered one of two Super Companions ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Incidente sulla Salaria, due morti nel reatino » LO_SPECIALE  Lo Speciale

VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from an NFT EGG!

VIMworld's game-changing Incubation and Companion feature upgrade has already produced one jackpot winner when one lucky user hatched an ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIMworld User
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VIMworld User VIMworld User Wins Jackpot from