Twilight, Lionsgate sviluppa la serie tv dai romanzi di Stephenie Meyer (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) Twilight, la serie tv è in fase di sviluppo. Lionsgate lavora al progetto di una serie tv tratta dai romanzi di Stephenie Meyer. Tvserial.it.
Dopo Harry Potter, si lavora alla serie tv di Twilight, la saga letteraria già cult coi film con Robert Pattinson e Kristen Stewart

Credits photo: @Summit Entertainment La serie tv di Twilight ci sarà! Dopo aver annunciato l' adattamento televisivo dei romanzi di Harry Potter da parte di HBO Max , arriva la replica di Lionsgate Television. Secondo quanto riportano diverse fonti, la ...

Twilight, la saga potrebbe diventare una serie tv

'Twilight' è un pezzo importante della libreria di Lionsgate. Fonte function pinIt() { var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('type','text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('charset','...

Twilight: la serie tv è in fase di sviluppo, ma come sarà

...il turno di Twilight , la popolare saga ispirata ai romanzi di Stephenie Meyer che, secondo The Hollywood Reporter , avrà presto una nuova vita in tv. Secondo il magazine pare, infatti, che Lionsgate ...

Twilight, una serie tv tratta dai romanzi: la Lionsgate è al lavoro sul progetto!  BadTaste.it Cinema

A 'Twilight' television series is in the works

A television series based on the fantasy romance novels by Stephenie Meyer is in early development at Lionsgate TV, a source with knowledge told CNN. The source also said that Meyer is expected to be ...

A Twilight TV Series Is Reportedly Coming Soon

Lionsgate Television is reportedly developing a TV series based on The Twilight Saga, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Currently in its early development, the specific take on the TV adaptation of ...
