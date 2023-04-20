Neurala lancia Brain Builder nel marketplace AITRIOS di SonyBrand Phishing Report: la truffa Netflix per rubare i dati di ...Gematombe arriva su PC e Console il 28 AprileYu-Gi-Oh! gioco di carte collezionabili con Collezione Leggendaria: ...LA SUMMER OF NERF 2023 PARTE DA EARTH DAY A ROMAFinal Audio presenta ZE8000, gli auricolari wireless intraurali Hi-EndMONOPOLY SUPER MARIO BROS. IL FILM FAR DIVERTIRE GRANDI E PICCINIASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia Swift OLED PG27AQDMTEUFEL Remise en forme con il giusto sound NZXT annuncia nuovI raffreddatori a liquido e i nuovi case RGBUltime Blog

Race for the Cure al Circo Massimo dal 4 al 7 maggio: orari, percorso e programma (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) Quest’anno alla sua XXIV edizione, ‘Race for the Cure’ torna a Roma dal 4 al 7 maggio prossimo. Un evento, promosso dalla Komen Italia, che nasce come simbolo per tutte le donne che lottano contro il tumore al seno. Gli stand, e quest’anno saranno oltre 100, saranno allestiti al Circo Massimo, dove dalle 10 alle 20 i partecipanti potranno prendere parte alle varie attività previste. La possibilità di sottoporti a screening nel Villaggio della Salute Non solo la possibilità di prendere parte alle iniziative per il  benessere fisico e psicologico, tra cui anche sport e incontri a tema; ma anche la possibilità di sottoporsi a esami diagnostici gratuiti nel Villaggio della Salute. Una iniziativa nell’iniziativa che nasce a scopo preventivo con la collaborazione dell’ospedale Gemelli di Roma. Le ...
