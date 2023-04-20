Newcastle, servono 45 milioni per un difensore portoghese (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) Il Newcastle è in cerca di nuovi innesti per aumentare il tasso qualitativo della rosa in vista della prossima stagione. Il reparto difensivo...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Juventus su Mac Allister, ma il Liverpool alza il livello e chiama il Brighton... per convincere il club di Roberto De Zerbi servono però 50 milioni di sterline. Abbonati per ... Utd - Everton 2 - 0 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 2 - 0 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 1 - 2 16:00 ...
Bellingham, il Liverpool fa un passo indietro e in pole ora c'è il Real: ma servono 150 milioniUtd - Everton 2 - 0 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 2 - 0 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 1 - 2 16:00 Fulham - West Ham 0 - 1 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 0 - 1 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 2 - 1 16:00 ...
Manchester United - Everton, Premier League: formazioni, pronostici...le risposte che cercava dopo la sconfitta di domenica scorsa nello scontro diretto con il Newcastle:... E cioè a fare quei punti che servono per permettere all'Everton di giocare in Premier League anche ...
Newcastle, servono 45 milioni per un difensore portoghese | Mercato Calciomercato.com
Muswellbrook alleged home invasion: police charge 29-year-old woman after key card stolen from home and used at service stationPOLICE have charged a woman who allegedly stole a key card from a home in Muswellbrook before using it at a service station in Wellington. Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a ...
Newcastle servonoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newcastle servono