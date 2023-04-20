LIVE Sporting Lisbona-Juventus, 1-1 Europa League calcio 2023 in DIRETTA: Edwards ristabilisce la parità dagli 11 metri (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ROMA-FEYENOORD DALLE 21.00 31? Edwards apre bene verso Trincao, che viene chiuso bene da Bremer il quale guadagna la rimessa dal fondo. 30? Posizione di fuorigioco per Vlahovic sul lancio da dietro di Alex Sandro. 29? Buon triangolo nello stretto per la Juventus a liberare tra le linee Di Maria. L’aggancio dell’argentino però non è perfetto, dando la possibilità agli avversari di chiuderlo. 28? Rimessa laterale battuta lunga al centro dell’area per lo Sporting. Dopo una deviazione di Cuadrado il pallone termina tra i piedi di Nuno Santos, che tenta la conclusione al volo venendo murato dalla difesa bianconera. 28? Buona chiusura di Miretti su Esgaio, il quale era stato lanciato da uno spettacolare colpo di ... Leggi su oasport (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI ROMA-FEYENOORD DALLE 21.00 31?apre bene verso Trincao, che viene chiuso bene da Bremer il quale guadagna la rimessa dal fondo. 30? Posizione di fuorigioco per Vlahovic sul lancio da dietro di Alex Sandro. 29? Buon triangolo nello stretto per laa liberare tra le linee Di Maria. L’aggancio dell’argentino però non è perfetto, dando la possibilità agli avversari di chiuderlo. 28? Rimessa laterale battuta lunga al centro dell’area per lo. Dopo una deviazione di Cuadrado il pallone termina tra i piedi di Nuno Santos, che tenta la conclusione al volo venendo murato dalla difesa bianconera. 28? Buona chiusura di Miretti su Esgaio, il quale era stato lanciato da uno spettacolare colpo di ...

