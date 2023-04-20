Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares, il trailer del documentario che celebra Robert Englund (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) E' stato diffuso il trailer del documentario Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story che celebra con nuove interviste l'attore per il suo ruolo di Freddy Krueger. Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, il documentario che celebra Robert Englund come icona dell'horror per il suo ruolo di Freddy Krueger in Nightmare, personaggio a cui è rimasto legato per tutti questi anni, ha finalmente il suo trailer ufficiale. Robert Englund ha indossato i panni di Freddy Krueger in Nightmare - Dal profondo della notte che ha ...Leggi su movieplayer
Final Trailer for 'Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' Doc"If the guy behind the make-up isn't selling it right, then it doesn't work." Cinedigm has unveiled a new official trailer for Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, the documentary ...
