30 Aston Villa - Newcastle 3 - 0 16:00 Chelsea - Brighton 1 - 2 16:00 Everton -1 - 3 16:00 ...45 Fiorentina - Atalanta 1 - 1 CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 21:00United - Liverpool 1 - 6 CALCIO - ......30 Reggina - Brescia CALCIO - SERIE A 15:00 Salernitana - Sassuolo 18:00 Lazio - Torino 20:45 Sampdoria - Spezia CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30United 16:00 Brentford - Aston Villa 16:

Fulham-Leeds (sabato 22 aprile 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Occhio ai cartellini Infobetting

Fulham will offer another tough test this weekend, and Leeds go into the weekend just two points above the drop zone. Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy believes Javi Gracia may need to ring the ...Javi Gracia faces the media today in his Fuham pre-match press conference with Leeds United and here are some of the topics he may be faced with at Thorp Arch ...