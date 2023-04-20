Flemish Government to Digitalize Healthcare with DXC Technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) - - DXC and Cegeka to transform theexperience of millions of Belgian citizens as part of European Commission initiative BRUSSELS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/DXC(NYSE: DXC) has been contracted by theto helpin Belgium. As part of the four-year deal worth around $3 Million USD, DXC will worklocal business partner Cegeka to build a patient-centric platform which will enable greater connectivity between patients, localagencies and medical professionals. Responsible for the personal wellbeing of citizens in Belgium, theCare and Health Agency, part of the, is working to put patients in ...