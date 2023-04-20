Yu-Gi-Oh! gioco di carte collezionabili con Collezione Leggendaria: ...LA SUMMER OF NERF 2023 PARTE DA EARTH DAY A ROMAFinal Audio presenta ZE8000, gli auricolari wireless intraurali Hi-EndMONOPOLY SUPER MARIO BROS. IL FILM FAR DIVERTIRE GRANDI E PICCINIASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia Swift OLED PG27AQDMTEUFEL Remise en forme con il giusto sound NZXT annuncia nuovI raffreddatori a liquido e i nuovi case RGBMolly Medusa: Queen of Spit disponibileBriefing Battlefield - Leviatano in azioneNintendo - Indie WorldUltime Blog

Flemish Government

Flemish Government to Digitalize Healthcare with DXC Technology (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) - -  DXC and Cegeka to transform the Healthcare experience of millions of Belgian citizens as part of European Commission initiative BRUSSELS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been contracted by the Flemish Government to help Digitalize Healthcare in Belgium. As part of the four-year deal worth around $3 Million USD, DXC will work with local business partner Cegeka to build a patient-centric platform which will enable greater connectivity between patients, local Healthcare agencies and medical professionals. Responsible for the personal wellbeing of citizens in Belgium, the Flemish Care and Health Agency, part of the Flemish Government, is working to put patients in ...
