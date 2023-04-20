Flemish Government to Digitalize Healthcare with DXC Technology (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) - - DXC and Cegeka to transform the Healthcare experience of millions of Belgian citizens as part of European Commission initiative BRUSSELS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been contracted by the Flemish Government to help Digitalize Healthcare in Belgium. As part of the four-year deal worth around $3 Million USD, DXC will work with local business partner Cegeka to build a patient-centric platform which will enable greater connectivity between patients, local Healthcare agencies and medical professionals. Responsible for the personal wellbeing of citizens in Belgium, the Flemish Care and Health Agency, part of the Flemish Government, is working to put patients in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
