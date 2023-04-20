Fantastic Four | ecco quali sarebbero le attrici più gettonate per il ruolo della Donna Invisibile RUMOR

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... ciakmag : Dopo Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis e John Krasinski tocca ad Adam Driver. Stavolta però le trattative sarebbero all… -

C'è un nuovo rumor riguardo la partecipazione di Adam Driver in, il primo film dei Marvel Studios dedicato al celebre quartetto. Secondo una fonte affidabile per questi scoop, Daniel Richtman , l'attore sarebbe in fase finale di trattative per ...Numerosissime le copertine che firma ancora per la Marvel, tra le quali, Iron Man, Black Panther, Secret Wars, Star Wars, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Doctor Strange, X - Corps ma ...Il fantacasting di, reboot Marvel Studios sui celebri eroi dei fumetti, è stato uno degli argomenti più dibattuti degli ultimi mesi, ma forse siamo giunti a un punto di svolta. Le ultime indiscrezioni ...

Fantastic Four, si parla di Adam Driver come nuovo Reed Richards Ciak Magazine

Adam Driver is all set to join the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming, highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, it has been reported.Rumors have been making rounds on the internet ...Regrets are a normal part of life, but can you imagine being an A-list Hollywood actor, being part of a huge production and then regretting being a part of it