Cannabis Day | Vasco ricorda Don Gallo e il “pesto alla marijuana” che fece indignare la Lega Nord

Cannabis Day

Cannabis Day, Vasco ricorda Don Gallo e il “pesto alla marijuana” che fece indignare la Lega (Nord) (Di giovedì 20 aprile 2023) Con una storia su Instagram Vasco ricorda Don Gallo per quella volta in cui fece indignare una certa parte politica (e i colleghi religiosi) per aver parlato di “pesto alla marijuana“. Il rocker di Zocca rievoca questo ricordo oggi, giovedì 20 aprile 2023, in occasione del Cannabis Day. Il Cannabis Day ricorre il 20 aprile (4-20. codice della Cannabis) su iniziativa degli Stati Uniti, Paese in cui il consumo di canapa è Legale in molti Stati. La giornata viene trascorsa nel nome della sensibilizzazione, soprattutto sui benefici e per abbattere tutti i pregiudizi. Tra i tanti italiani illustri che hanno lottato per scongiurare le cattive informazioni sulla canapa c’è proprio Don ...
... 2023, after the market closes and then host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (... - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - $MAPS #cannabis - - WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), operator... Continua ...

... designed to highlight some of the best cannabis deals offered by retailers in adult - use markets throughout the country during the 420 season, will feature a special Fire Deal each day that ...

...of their application They deploy as often as their business requires and at least 1+ times per day "... - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - $MAPS #cannabis - - WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), operator... ...

Utah started issuing medical cannabis cards in March 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals Three years after Utah launched its medical cannabis program, the initiative is rolling along. By the numbers: Nearly 70 ...

Americans celebrate pot. While it’s a business worth tens of billions of dollars with its own holiday, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. That’s posing problems for ...
