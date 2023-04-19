Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaVideogiochi: segnali di crescita per il Made in ItalyLG ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiUltime Blog

YPO Names Greg Murray the 2023 Global Impact Award Recipient

YPO Names Greg Murray the 2023 Global Impact Award Recipient (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announced that Greg Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of KOKO Networks, is the Recipient of the organization's 2023 Global Impact Award. KOKO Networks is a Kenyan-based climate-tech company tackling deforestation and carbon emissions caused by using charcoal as cooking fuel in urban homes. The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their Impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO Impact that is both sustainable and scalable. "Greg and KOKO Networks are paving the way with ...
YPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announced that Greg Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of KOKO Networks, is the recipient of the organization's 2023 ...

