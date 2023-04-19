YPO Names Greg Murray the 2023 Global Impact Award Recipient (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announced that Greg Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of KOKO Networks, is the Recipient of the organization's 2023 Global Impact Award. KOKO Networks is a Kenyan-based climate-tech company tackling deforestation and carbon emissions caused by using charcoal as cooking fuel in urban homes. The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their Impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO Impact that is both sustainable and scalable. "Greg and KOKO Networks are paving the way with ...Leggi su iltempo
Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announced that Greg Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of KOKO Networks, is the Recipient of the organization's 2023 Global Impact Award. KOKO Networks is a Kenyan-based climate-tech company tackling deforestation and carbon emissions caused by using charcoal as cooking fuel in urban homes. The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their Impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO Impact that is both sustainable and scalable. "Greg and KOKO Networks are paving the way with ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
YPO Names Greg Murray the 2023 Global Impact Award RecipientYPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announced that Greg Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of KOKO Networks, is the recipient of the organization's 2023 ...
Suits & Sayings: Desi maverick's 5-star Parisian penthouse, off-stage bro-code at YPO event, late pioneer's premier restaurant gets a luxe treatmentET’s weekly roundup of the wackiest whispers and murmurs in corporate corridors & policy parlours: Scaled Down We have been wondering what led to this high-profile joint venture ...
YPO NamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YPO Names