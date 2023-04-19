WWE “on fire”, Backlash è sold-out ed i prossimi eventi quasi! Il report (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) La WWE sta attraversando un grandissimo momento. Da quando Triple H ha “preso il comando delle operazioni”, la promotion di Stamford sta registrando numeri incredibile, spesso anche per i live event, come accaduto ad El Paso domenica scorsa. Ed i dati per i prossimi show sono assolutamente da sottolineare. Backlash già sold-out, così come la prossima puntata di Raw: i numeri In un aggiornamento del noto insider Wrestletix, Backlash è sold-out con più di 15 giorni di anticipo. Il ritorno della WWE sull’isola dopo quasi vent’anni può ovviamente aver aiutato la vendita dei biglietti, ma il risultato si sta ripetendo davvero spesso. E’ il caso della prossima puntata di Raw, in programma nella rovente Chicago, anch’essa sold-out. Ma non saranno i soli. I due live event europei di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Backlash Sold OutWWE’s business is on fire at a time where The Endeavor Group is acquiring the company with the plan for the transaction to be completed later this year and merge with the UFC to form a new company.
