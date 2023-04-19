Il DLSS di NVIDIA è inarrestabileXenoblade Chronicles 3: Un Futuro Riconquistato - Pass di espansione ...Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2023Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaVideogiochi: segnali di crescita per il Made in ItalyLG ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileUltime Blog

WWE | La Family affronterà i Pretty Deadly a Spring Breakin’ in un match dalla stipulazione mai vista prima

WWE Family

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: La Family affronterà i Pretty Deadly a Spring Breakin’ in un match dalla stipulazione mai vista prima (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Nel corso dell’ultima edizione di NXT è stato ufficializzato un altro incontro in vista di Spring Breakin’, episodio speciale del brand giallo che si terrà settimana prossima. Si tratta del match tra la Family ed i Pretty Deadly, l’incontro in questione sarà il ‘first ever’ Trunk match. Le regole della stipulazione L’incontro in questione sarà un No DQ match in cui l’obiettivo sarà quello di chiudere i propri avversari in un bagagliaio di un’auto, similmente a quanto accade nei Casket match. Ecco le immagini del segmento in cui è stato ufficializzato lo scontro tra le due coppie:
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: La Family affronterà i Pretty Deadly a Spring Breakin’ in un match dalla stipulazione mai vista prima… - misterj1995 : RT @WWEItalia: Padre contro figlio, cugino contro cugino, è successo anche questo in #WWE! ?? Rivivi gli scontri tra familiari più duri con… - LilyJean99 : RT @WWEItalia: Padre contro figlio, cugino contro cugino, è successo anche questo in #WWE! ?? Rivivi gli scontri tra familiari più duri con… - AntonioIannot18 : RT @WWEItalia: Padre contro figlio, cugino contro cugino, è successo anche questo in #WWE! ?? Rivivi gli scontri tra familiari più duri con… - CarlosS58767016 : @LOWreddit_ @roxanne_wwe Roxxanna for D'Angelo Family Gun moll. -

I risultati di WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: una serata di grande spettacolo

I risultati di WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship: Indi Hartwell ... Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) battono The Family & The Creed ...

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: come vederlo in TV, streaming e match card

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) vs The Creed Brothers vs The Family Una ... per molti, il futuro della WWE. Dopo aver dominato in lungo e in largo, Bron Breakker si trova ...

The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm

WWE 2K23 Editions and Pre - Order Bonus WWE 2K23 features four editions of the game: Standard ...includes the Standard Edition across previous and current - gen platforms within the same console family ...

Pretty Deadly vs D'Angelo Family si farà a Spring Breakin  The Shield Of Wrestling

Dax Harwood Reveals Why FTR Re-Signed With AEW, Criticizes Vince McMahon

Harwood criticized Vince McMahon for his dictatorship and revealed how FTR was just another tag team in the mix for the WWE mogul.

Bianca Belair reveals the moment where she knew she was a WWE Superstar

Discussing that very tournament on Cold as Ball with Kevin Hart for the LOL Network, Belair explained that, though she didn’t win the trophy, losing to Kairi Sane in the second round, she was proud of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Family
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Family Family affronterà Pretty Deadly Spring