Utmel Attends the PCIM Europe 2023- Excelling in Power Electronics (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Utmel Electronics, a professional independent distributor of electronic components, recently announced that it will attend PCIM Europe. The exhibition will be held at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Germany from Tuesday, May 9th to Thursday, May 11th, 2023. Utmel will show you the strength of Utmel as a professional electronic component distributor at HALL 7 BOOTH 569, including the brand's sales channels, after-sales service, quality inspection ability, brand marketing, etc. PCIM Europe is Europe's most influential exposition for Power Electronics, applications fields, smart motion, and Power quality
