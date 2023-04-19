Nintendo - Indie WorldOXENFREE II: Lost Signals uscirà a luglioLightning Strikes Twice: Teslagrad 2 disponibile oraSUPER MARIO MANIA: IMPERDIBILI LE CUSTODIE DA VIAGGIOPUBBLICATO IL MAGAZINE UFFICIALE DI FARMING SIMULATORCrash Team Rumble: la Closed Beta inizia il 20 aprileIl DLSS di NVIDIA è inarrestabileXenoblade Chronicles 3: Un Futuro Riconquistato - Pass di espansione ...Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2023Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaUltime Blog

Trish Stratus | “A WrestleMania ho combattuto da infortunata”

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus: “A WrestleMania ho combattuto da infortunata” (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Trish Stratus è una delle leggende del wrestling femminile. La canadese, nonostante nla carta d’identità non sia piu’ cosi intatta, è tornata attivamente sul quadrato ed il suo operato è lodevole. Ha combattuto in quel di WrestleMania e sembra avviata in una rivlità con Becky Lynch. esperta wrestler ha dimostrato tutta la sua classe lottando in quel di Los Angeles addirittura da infortunata. Lo ha dichiarato recentemnte in un’intervista. Le sue parole “Non lo sapeva nessuno, ma nel mio incontro a WrestleMania ho sofferto di una parziale lacerazione al tendine del ginocchio. Avevo inizialmente le mie titubanze ma poi ho pensato -caspita, siamo a WrestleMania, non possiamo mica tirarci indietro!-.
