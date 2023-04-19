Tourmaline and Clean Energy Announce $70 Million Joint Development Agreement to Build CNG Stations in Western Canada (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) - Investment will establish a commercial fueling network for heavy-duty natural gas trucks across Western Canada CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline") and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) ("Clean Energy") Announced today a $70 Million Joint Development Agreement to Build and operate a network of compressed natural gas ("CNG") Stations along key highway corridors across Western Canada. Through this 50-50 shared investment, Tourmaline and Clean Energy expect to construct and commission up to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tourmaline and Clean Energy Announce $70 Million Joint Development Agreement to Build CNG Stations in Western CanadaSo this partnership with Clean Energy is a natural fit," said Michael Rose, Chairman, President and CEO, Tourmaline. "Across our operations, we have achieved significant emission reductions and cost ...
Tourmaline, Clean Energy Fuels to partner on natural gas fuelling station networkCanada's largest natural gas producer is partnering to build and operate a network of compressed natural gas fuelling stations to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel.
Varcoe: Natural gas giant seeks to boost demand, lower emissions through fuel station dealThe country’s largest natural gas producer is set to enter a new game, investing with a partner to build a network of compressed natural gas stations across Western Canada. It marks another way that ...
