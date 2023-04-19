Nintendo - Indie WorldOXENFREE II: Lost Signals uscirà a luglioLightning Strikes Twice: Teslagrad 2 disponibile oraSUPER MARIO MANIA: IMPERDIBILI LE CUSTODIE DA VIAGGIOPUBBLICATO IL MAGAZINE UFFICIALE DI FARMING SIMULATORCrash Team Rumble: la Closed Beta inizia il 20 aprileIl DLSS di NVIDIA è inarrestabileXenoblade Chronicles 3: Un Futuro Riconquistato - Pass di espansione ...Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2023Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaUltime Blog

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | il rating del film anticipa scene terrificanti

The Last

The Last Voyage of the Demeter: il rating del film anticipa scene terrificanti (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Il rating del film horror The Last Voyage of the Demeter promette agli spettatori molti momenti terrificanti nel racconto ispirato a Dracula. Il film The Last Voyage of the Demeter ha ottenuto il rating ufficiale da parte della Motion Picture Association e gli appassionati del genere horror sembra possono aspettarsi molti momenti terrificanti. Il progetto ispirato a un capitolo di Dracula, romanzo scritto da Bram Stoker, sarà infatti vietato ai minori a causa della "violenza sanguinosa" mostrata sul grande schermo. La classificazione non dovrebbe stupire nessuno considerando le prime reazioni al progetto e alle terrificanti sequenze proposte dal trailer di The ...
