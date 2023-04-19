SodaStream Announces 5 Billion Single-Use Bottles Saved in 2022 in New Environmental Campaign (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) With the Help of Consumers Across the World, the Sustainable Brand Eliminated Billions of Single-Use Plastic Bottles, While Continuing Its Ongoing Commitment to Saving the Planet KFAR SABA, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In honor of Earth Day 2023, SodaStream, the leading sparkling water brand, is announcing the successful elimination of 5 Billion Single-use plastic Bottles in 2022* with the help of its consumers around the world. The powerful message is declared today with an impactful video shared on the brand's social media channels across the world, calling on people to join its mission to make a difference by reducing Single-use plastic waste. The 5 Billion Single-use plastic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
