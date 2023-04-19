“Race for the Cure” al Circo Massimo dal 4 al 7 maggio (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) RITORNA LA “Race FOR THE Cure” LA PIÙ GRANDE MANIFESTAZIONE AL MONDO PER LA LOTTA AI TUMORI DEL SENO DAL 4 AL 7 maggio, AL Circo Massimo LA XXIV EDIZIONE DELLA Race FOR THE Cure DI ROMA SEGUIRANNO LE Race DI ALTRE 5 CITTÀ ITALIANE: BARI, BRESCIA, BOLOGNA, NAPOLI E MATERA QUATTRO GIORNATE APERTE A TUTTI CON TANTE INIZIATIVE GRATUITE DI SPORT, SANA ALIMENTAZIONE, BENESSERE E INTRATTENIMENTO PER PROMUOVERE LA SALUTE, LA PREVENZIONE E LA SOLIDARIETÀ Maria Grazia Cucinotta e Rosanna Banfi testimonial di questa grande gara di generosità che dal 2000 ad oggi ha consentito alla Komen Italia di investire oltre 23 milioni di euro e dar vita a più di 1500 progetti nell’azione di contrasto ai tumori del seno Torna al Circo ...Leggi su romadailynews
LIVE Amstel Gold Race 2023 in DIRETTA : foratura di Pogacar all’imbocco del Kruisberg!
"Rosica e fa gnengè" : Storace fa a pezzi Corrado Formigli - "che faccia tosta"
The Ocean Race “arriva” a Genova e trasforma la città in capitale mondiale della Vela
MXGP - Jorge Prado pone il sigillo nella Qualifying Race di Frauenfeld. 4° Alberto Forato
GP di Baku - la Formula 1 stravolge tutto : sprint-race - ecco cosa cambia
Verstappen : «La sprint race? Se la Formula1 cambia troppo - non resterò molto tempo»
Revolutionizing Production: Industrial Catalytic Converters and the Race Towards Sustainability!Additionally, the EPA has established the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) program, which sets emission standards for various industrial sectors and requires the use ...
Economia e finanza: gli avvenimenti di MERCOLEDI' 19 aprile - 2- Roma: conferenza stampa di presentazione "RACE FOR THE CURE 2023". Ore 10.30. CONI, piazza Lauro de Bosis, 15. - Milano: conferenza stampa "Il ruolo di Intesa Sanpaolo a supporto di una transizione ...
Self - driving cars debut at Mille Miglia... in particular for permission to drive through the cities of Bergamo and Brescia, Italian Culture Capital 2023, as well as Milan, Ferrara, Modena and Parma. After finishing the "most beautiful race ...
Discovery Bay Action Sprint title taken by Zien Williams for record seventh time as series makes post-Covid-19 restrictions returnZein Williams picked up first six titles between 2012 and 2018, while Vlad Ixel grabs third men’s title and sets course record in process during brief visit from Australia.
Has the GOP's culture war been for naughtRepublican lawmakers have become increasingly focused on waging conservative culture wars. Over the past year, the GOP has racked up several wins surrounding issues such as abortion care and ...
