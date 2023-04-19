MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Successful completion of recent Audit demonstrates MolecuLight's commitment to data security TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announced that it is in compliance with SOC 2® Type I, having Successfully completed its Audit in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC). This enables MolecuLight to better serve the needs of its customers globally by ensuring the Company's data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest international standards. MolecuLight's compliance with SOC 2® standards validates ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
