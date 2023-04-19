Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaVideogiochi: segnali di crescita per il Made in ItalyLG ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiUltime Blog

MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation

MolecuLight Successfully

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©

zazoom
Commenta
MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023)  Successful completion of recent Audit demonstrates MolecuLight's commitment to data security TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announced that it is in compliance with SOC 2® Type I, having Successfully completed its Audit in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC). This enables MolecuLight to better serve the needs of its customers globally by ensuring the Company's data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest international standards. MolecuLight's compliance with SOC 2® standards validates ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation

2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announced that it is in compliance with ...

MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type l Audit and Accreditation

Successful completion of recent audit demonstrates MolecuLight’s commitment to data security . TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MolecuLight Inc., the lea ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolecuLight Successfully
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MolecuLight Successfully MolecuLight Successfully Completes Type Audit