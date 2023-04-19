Lumen Takes on Massive Internet Traffic Growth with 400G IP Transit Ports (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Ports launching on world's most peered network to efficiently move Traffic across global Internet routes DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to make big investments in its network. First was the expansion of its U.S. intercity dark fiber network, then the build out of its 400G wavelength network in the U.S. and Europe. Now, Lumen is one of the first global providers to launch 400G IP Transit Ports across its Tier 1 Internet backbone network in the U.S. and EMEA. This powers businesses, hyperscalers and content providers with ultra-high bandwidth connections to efficiently support the Massive IP Transit needs of today's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
