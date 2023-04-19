GWM Holds 2023 Global Conference with Partners in Shanghai (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) - BAODING, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On April 19, GWM held the 2023 Global Conference with the theme of "NEW GWM NEW ENERGY", attended by more than 260 distributor representatives from more than 60 countries and regions. Mu Feng, President of GWM, gave a detailed introduction to the participants on GWM's Global expansion, Forest Ecosystem, and future new energy strategic planning. Mu Feng said that GWM has issued a declaration on new energy to the world, that is, GWM Intelligent NEV, Greener, Higher, Safer. In the future, based on the Forest Ecosystem, GWM will adopt the "ONE GWM" model and Global big single product strategy to carry out targeted differentiated planning in the Global market and cooperate with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GWM held the 2023 Global Conference with the theme of "NEW GWM NEW ENERGY", attended by more than 260 distributor representatives from more than 60 countries and regions.
