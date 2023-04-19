Videogiochi: segnali di crescita per il Made in ItalyLG ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - secondo DLC gratuito il 20 aprileUltime Blog

Golf | LPGA Tour | al via in una nuova sede The Chevron Championship | primo major stagionale

Golf LPGA

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

zazoom
Commenta
Golf, LPGA Tour: al via in una nuova sede The Chevron Championship, primo major stagionale (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Inizia oggi il primo major della stagione sull’LPGA Tour. The Chevron Championship saluta lo storico percorso di Rancho Mirage che l’aveva accompagnato dal debutto, oltre 50 anni fa, e viene ospitato per la prima volta dal  Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Carlton Woods, spostandosi dunque dalla California al Texas. Si arriva a questo appuntamento con la stagione 2023 del Tour LPGA che ha visto sei vincitrici diverse da gennaio ad oggi in altrettanti eventi. Tra certezze e campionesse affermate come Brooke Henderson e Jin Young Ko, e nuove stelle nascenti come Grace Kim e Ruoning Yin, la stagione ha offerto sin qui un grande spettacolo. In Texas saranno dunque presenti tutte le più grandi interpreti del panorama internazionale, a ...
Leggi su oasport
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... muttinis : RT @FederGolf: ?? LOTTE Championship Al termine del secondo giro negli Stati Uniti conducono ???? #Sung e ???? #Vongtaveelap con -8. ?????????????? #H… - PdrGolfClub : Il Castlerock Golf Club e Galgorm Castle Golf Club ospiteranno l'Isps Handa World Invitational 2023. Il torneo del… - FederGolf : ?? LOTTE Championship Al termine del secondo giro negli Stati Uniti conducono ???? #Sung e ???? #Vongtaveelap con -8.… - muttinis : RT @FederGolf: ?? LOTTE Championship ?? 12-15 aprile ?? Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii ???? Il torneo sarà il palcoscenico dell’eso… - FederGolf : ?? LOTTE Championship ?? 12-15 aprile ?? Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii ???? Il torneo sarà il palcoscenico… -

Sport, golf: Roberta Liti, debutto stagionale sul Lpga Tour

... per un palmarès in cui ne figurano anche uno sul LPGA of Japan Tour e 14 nel LPGA of Korea Tour. ... Sul percorso del Golf De Terre Blanche, a Tourrettes in Francia, nel secondo evento stagionale del ...

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the Exclusive Home of All Four Men's Majors and Road to the Masters, Available Now Worldwide

The game features 30 courses at launch, THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and all - new Pure Strike gameplay featuring ShotLink® Powered ...

EA Sports PGA Tour: disponibile, trailer di lancio

Al lancio il gioco comprende 30 campi, THE PLAYERS Championship e FedExCup Playoffs, la Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) e il nuovo gameplay Pure Strike con ShotLink Powered by CDW . ...

Golf, LPGA Tour: al via in una nuova sede The Chevron Championship, primo major stagionale  OA Sport

Golf, LPGA Tour: al via in una nuova sede The Chevron Championship, primo major stagionale

Inizia oggi il primo Major della stagione sull’LPGA Tour. The Chevron Championship saluta lo storico percorso di Rancho Mirage che l’aveva accompagnato dal debutto, oltre 50 anni fa, e viene ospitato ...

LPGA needs to look ahead and not what it left behind

The Chevron Championship starts Thursday, still the first major on the LPGA schedule, though nothing like it was. For 40 years, the first LPGA major was known for palm trees, the warmth of the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf LPGA
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Golf LPGA Golf LPGA Tour nuova sede