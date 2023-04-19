(Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Inizia oggi ildella stagione sull’. Thesaluta lo storico percorso di Rancho Mirage che l’aveva accompagnato dal debutto, oltre 50 anni fa, e viene ospitato per la prima volta dal Jack Nicklaus SignatureCourse at Carlton Woods, spostandosi dunque dalla California al Texas. Si arriva a questo appuntamento con la stagione 2023 delche ha visto sei vincitrici diverse da gennaio ad oggi in altrettanti eventi. Tra certezze e campionesse affermate come Brooke Henderson e Jin Young Ko, e nuove stelle nascenti come Grace Kim e Ruoning Yin, la stagione ha offerto sin qui un grande spettacolo. In Texas saranno dunque presenti tutte le più grandi interpreti del panorama internazionale, a ...

Golf, LPGA Tour: al via in una nuova sede The Chevron Championship, primo major stagionale OA Sport

Inizia oggi il primo Major della stagione sull'LPGA Tour. The Chevron Championship saluta lo storico percorso di Rancho Mirage che l'aveva accompagnato dal debutto, oltre 50 anni fa, e viene ospitato