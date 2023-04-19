David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - secondo DLC gratuito il 20 aprilePark Beyond - nuovo trailerSvelato Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaborazione con LeicaUltime Blog

Gb | ultimatum di Extinction Rebellion a Sunak

Gb, ultimatum di Extinction Rebellion a Sunak (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Extinction Rebellion insieme ad altri gruppi ambientalisti ha lanciato un «ultimatum» al governo britannico di Rishi Sunak minacciando di «intensificare le campagne di protesta in modi nuovi e fantasiosi» a first appeared on il manifesto.
The XR ultimatum

Climate protesters call on UK Government to 'end all new licences, approvals and funding for fossil fuel projects'.

Extinction Rebellion and allies threaten to ‘step up’ protests ahead of big demonstration on London marathon weekend

London Marathon weekend. At a press conference on Tuesday, eco-group Extinction Rebellion said it would be joined by allies in the disruption if its demands were not met. It is calling for the ...
