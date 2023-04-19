CGTN: Yellow River Culture Forum zeroes in on cradle of Chinese civilization (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Yellow River Culture Forum opened in Dongying in east China's Shandong on Tuesday. Based on the theme of "Promoting Yellow River Culture and Telling Yellow River Stories," guests and representatives from China and overseas conducted a series of exchanges and discussions on these two topics. During this Forum, nine provinces and regions along the River's route signed a series of cooperation agreements to promote and tell stories about Yellow River Culture, engage in more exchanges in the fields of cultural and tourism development, and work together on the protection of cultural relics.
The Yellow River Culture Forum opened in Dongying in east China's Shandong on Tuesday. Based on the theme of "Promoting Yellow River Culture and Telling Yellow River Stories," guests and representatives from China and overseas conducted a series of exchanges and discussions on these two topics.
