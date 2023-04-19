And Just Like That: sono terminate le riprese della seconda stagione, torna Aidan (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) Carrie, Miranda e Charlotte tornano per le strade di Manhattan nel nuovo capitolo del sequel di Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker ringrazia amici e colleghi del cast. L'articolo proviene da DireDonna. Leggi su diredonna
And Just Like That : sono terminate le riprese della seconda stagione - torna Aidan
“And Just Like That” terminate le riprese dalla seconda stagione
