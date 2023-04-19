PUBBLICATO IL MAGAZINE UFFICIALE DI FARMING SIMULATORCrash Team Rumble: la Closed Beta inizia il 20 aprileIl DLSS di NVIDIA è inarrestabileXenoblade Chronicles 3: Un Futuro Riconquistato - Pass di espansione ...Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2023Etichette adesive personalizzate: come ottimizzare creazione e stampaVideogiochi: segnali di crescita per il Made in ItalyLG ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaUltime Blog

AIIB to Open First Overseas Office in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) - ABU Dhabi, UAE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a host member agreement to officially Open in Abu Dhabi the Bank's First Overseas Office, an Interim Operational Hub (the Hub). Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of AIIB, joined His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Governor of AIIB, during the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi. "As a founding member of AIIB, the UAE actively contributes to the Bank's sound governance and rapid growth," said President Jin. "The establishment of the Hub in the UAE gives the Bank a robust platform to manage our ...
AIIB to set up its first overseas office in Abu Dhabi as part of expansion

The move supports the bank's development agenda and will boost its work in financing infrastructure projects, Dr Sultan Al Jaber says

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB): AIIB to Open First Overseas Office in Abu Dhabi, UAE

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a host member agreement to officially open in Abu Dhabi
