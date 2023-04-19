AIIB to Open First Overseas Office in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Di mercoledì 19 aprile 2023) - ABU Dhabi, UAE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a host member agreement to officially Open in Abu Dhabi the Bank's First Overseas Office, an Interim Operational Hub (the Hub). Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of AIIB, joined His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Governor of AIIB, during the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi. "As a founding member of AIIB, the UAE actively contributes to the Bank's sound governance and rapid growth," said President Jin. "The establishment of the Hub in the UAE gives the Bank a robust platform to manage our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
