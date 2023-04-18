Vechain Launches VORJ - The 'Web3-as-a-Service' Platform Eliminating Barriers to Blockchain Adoption (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) - SAN MARINO, San Marino, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vechain has officially launched VORJ, a no-code 'Web3-as-a-Service' Platform designed to revolutionise the Blockchain development experience. Launching free-to-use, VORJ offers a simple 'click-configure-deploy' interface that drastically expedites the building process for developers and businesses, with users able to deploy tokens, NFTs and smart contracts without fees, irrespective of technical expertise. VORJ combines the traditional web user experience with the ability to deploy Web3 assets from just a few clicks, marking a significant leap towards overcoming key obstacles hindering mass Adoption of Blockchain technologies.
Vechain Launches VORJ - The 'Web3-as-a-Service' Platform Eliminating Barriers to Blockchain AdoptionSAN MARINO, San Marino, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain has officially launched VORJ, a no-code 'Web3-as-a-Service' platform designed to revolutionise the blockchain development experience.
