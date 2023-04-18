Ylands Update 2.0 – Una storia di redenzioneESILARANTE TRAILER DI FARMING SIMULATOR 23Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOUltime Blog

Training Day in 4K UHD | la recensione

Training Day

Training Day in 4K UHD, la recensione: steelbook e super video per celebrare l'Oscar di Denzel Washington (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) La recensione di Training Day in 4K UHD: per il film che ha dato l'Oscar a Denzel Washington nuova edizione Warner con una bella steelbook e un fantastico video. A oltre vent'anni di distanza dalla sua uscita, il film che ha dato l'Oscar come miglior attore protagonista a Denzel Washington è tornato in homevideo in una nuova veste e nello splendore del 4K UHD. Training Day, pellicola del 2001 diretta da Antoine Fuqua, è infatti appena uscito con una fantastica steelbook a due dischi (è presente anche il blu-ray), per un'edizione che rientra nelle celebrazioni del centenario della Warner Bros. Il modo ideale dunque per rivivere e rivedere le avventure di un drammatico ...
