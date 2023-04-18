David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - secondo DLC gratuito il 20 aprilePark Beyond - nuovo trailerSvelato Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaborazione con LeicaUltime Blog

The Wound

The Wound, il primo singolo di “Between Strength and Beauty” – Amberscent (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Artwork di Carolina Campanelli “Between Strength and Beauty” non è qualcosa che ho deciso di scrivere improvvisamente o in un preciso momento. È qualcosa di cui scrivo da quando ho memoria. E non smetterò mai, suppongo.” Amberscent Il brano Resilienza e Fiducia “The Wound” è il brano scelto come primo singolo dell’album “Between Strength and Beauty”, ed è l’ottavo dei dodici che compongono tutta l’opera. Amberscent sceglie come primo singolo un brano così maturo rispetto alla storia complessiva per lo “slancio” che questo brano è in grado di comunicare. Per lei rappresenta “il primo istante di un fiore che è appena ...
