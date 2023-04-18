Xbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibilePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - secondo DLC gratuito il 20 aprilePark Beyond - nuovo trailerSvelato Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaborazione con LeicaYlands Update 2.0 – Una storia di redenzioneESILARANTE TRAILER DI FARMING SIMULATOR 23Diablo IV entra in fase GoldUltime Blog

Star Trek | Section 31 | Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin-off di Discovery

Star Trek

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Commenta
Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin-off di Discovery (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Paramount+ ha dato il via libera alla produzione di un nuovo film televisivo della saga di Star Trek con l'attrice neo-Premio Oscar. La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto Star Trek: Section 31 con Michelle Yeoh protagonista, ma si tratterà di un film evento anziché di una serie, come riportato da Variety. Inizialmente, nel 2019, era stato riportato che una serie sulla Sezione 31 con la Yeoh era in fase di sviluppo. Quella serie è diventata un film in cui la Yeoh riprenderà il ruolo dell'Imperatrice Philippa Georgiou, interpretato per la prima volta durante la prima stagione di Star Trek: ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... CharlesLydgate : ? Will Wheaton era antipatico in Star Trek TNG ed è antipatico adesso che te lo ritrovi in ogni accidenti che rigua… - STIC_StarTrek : Un film TV con la vincitrice di Oscar Michelle Yeoh sulla Sezione 31! Star Trek sta davvero passando un'altra età d… - badtasteit : #StarTrek: Section 31, #MichelleYeoh protagonista del film prodotto per #Paramount+ - tveffe : Ovviamente, dato il notevole passo avanti compiuto dalla Yeoh in termini di popolarità e prestigio nell'ultimo anno… - extratrek : Star Trek: Sezione 31: Torna finalmente in un film per la TV Michelle Yeoh nei panni dell'ex Imperatrice Philippa G… -

Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin - off di Discovery

La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto Star Trek: Section 31 con Michelle Yeoh protagonista, ma si tratterà di un film evento anziché di una serie, come riportato da Variety. Inizialmente, nel 2019, era stato riportato che una serie sulla ...

Pronto il lancio di Starship: countdown sul razzo di Elon Musk creato per portare l'uomo su Marte

Nemmeno Star Trek arrivava a tanto. Starship partirà per il suo primo viaggio di prova " rigorosamente senza astronauti a bordo " in questi giorni. Abbonati per leggere anche Leggi anche Spazio, via ...

The Residence: Kylie Minogue, Eliza Coupe e altre aggiunte al cast della nuova serie di Shonda Rhimes

Death ), Al Mitchell ( Stranger Things ), Dan Perrault ( American Vandal ), Mary Wiseman ( Star Trek: Discovery ), Bronson Pinchot e Randall Park ( Blockbuster ).

Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film prodotto per Paramount+ | TV  BadTaste.it Cinema

Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film prodotto per Paramount+

Paramount+ ha annunciato il via libera alla produzione del film Star Trek: Section 31 con protagonista Michelle Yeoh. L’attrice premio Oscar riprenderà il ruolo dell’imperatrice Philippa Georgiou, ...

Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin-off di Discovery

Paramount+ ha dato il via libera alla produzione di un nuovo film televisivo della saga di Star Trek con l'attrice neo-Premio Oscar. La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto Star ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Star Trek
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Star Trek Star Trek Section Michelle Yeoh