Star Trek | Section 31 | Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin-off di Discovery

(Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Paramount+ ha dato il via libera alla produzione di un nuovotelevisivo della saga dicon l'attrice neo-Premio Oscar. La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto31 con, ma si tratterà di unevento anziché di una serie, come riportato da Variety. Inizialmente, nel 2019, era stato riportato che una serie sulla Sezione 31 con laera in fase di sviluppo. Quella serie è diventata unin cui lariprenderà il ruolo dell'Imperatrice Philippa Georgiou, interpretato per la prima volta durante la prima stagione di: ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... CharlesLydgate : ? Will Wheaton era antipatico in Star Trek TNG ed è antipatico adesso che te lo ritrovi in ogni accidenti che rigua… - STIC_StarTrek : Un film TV con la vincitrice di Oscar Michelle Yeoh sulla Sezione 31! Star Trek sta davvero passando un'altra età d… - badtasteit : #StarTrek: Section 31, #MichelleYeoh protagonista del film prodotto per #Paramount+ - tveffe : Ovviamente, dato il notevole passo avanti compiuto dalla Yeoh in termini di popolarità e prestigio nell'ultimo anno… - extratrek : Star Trek: Sezione 31: Torna finalmente in un film per la TV Michelle Yeoh nei panni dell'ex Imperatrice Philippa G… -

La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto: Section 31 con Michelle Yeoh protagonista, ma si tratterà di un film evento anziché di una serie, come riportato da Variety. Inizialmente, nel 2019, era stato riportato che una serie sulla ...Nemmenoarrivava a tanto. Starship partirà per il suo primo viaggio di prova " rigorosamente senza astronauti a bordo " in questi giorni. Abbonati per leggere anche Leggi anche Spazio, via ...Death ), Al Mitchell ( Stranger Things ), Dan Perrault ( American Vandal ), Mary Wiseman (: Discovery ), Bronson Pinchot e Randall Park ( Blockbuster ).

Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film prodotto per Paramount+ | TV BadTaste.it Cinema

Paramount+ ha annunciato il via libera alla produzione del film Star Trek: Section 31 con protagonista Michelle Yeoh. L’attrice premio Oscar riprenderà il ruolo dell’imperatrice Philippa Georgiou, ...Paramount+ ha dato il via libera alla produzione di un nuovo film televisivo della saga di Star Trek con l'attrice neo-Premio Oscar. La Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto Star ...