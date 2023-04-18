Star Trek | Section 31 | Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin-off di Discovery

Star Trek : Starfleet Academy sarà la nuova serie della saga prodotta per Paramount+
Su Paramount+ “STAR TREK : STRANGE NEW WORLDS” E “STAR TREK : LOWER DECKS”
Star Trek : Strange New Worlds - Lower Decks e Prodigy rinnovate da Paramount+
Stasera in tv martedì 14 marzo : Into Darkness – Star Trek
Star Trek : Picard - intervista a Ed Speelers
Pedro Pascal : "Nicolas Cage preferisce Star Trek a Star Wars? È più intelligente di noi"
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... CharlesLydgate : ? Will Wheaton era antipatico in Star Trek TNG ed è antipatico adesso che te lo ritrovi in ogni accidenti che rigua… - STIC_StarTrek : Un film TV con la vincitrice di Oscar Michelle Yeoh sulla Sezione 31! Star Trek sta davvero passando un'altra età d… - badtasteit : #StarTrek: Section 31, #MichelleYeoh protagonista del film prodotto per #Paramount+ - tveffe : Ovviamente, dato il notevole passo avanti compiuto dalla Yeoh in termini di popolarità e prestigio nell'ultimo anno… - extratrek : Star Trek: Sezione 31: Torna finalmente in un film per la TV Michelle Yeoh nei panni dell'ex Imperatrice Philippa G… -
Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film spin - off di DiscoveryLa Paramount+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera al progetto Star Trek: Section 31 con Michelle Yeoh protagonista, ma si tratterà di un film evento anziché di una serie, come riportato da Variety. Inizialmente, nel 2019, era stato riportato che una serie sulla ...
Pronto il lancio di Starship: countdown sul razzo di Elon Musk creato per portare l'uomo su MarteNemmeno Star Trek arrivava a tanto. Starship partirà per il suo primo viaggio di prova " rigorosamente senza astronauti a bordo " in questi giorni. Abbonati per leggere anche Leggi anche Spazio, via ...
The Residence: Kylie Minogue, Eliza Coupe e altre aggiunte al cast della nuova serie di Shonda RhimesDeath ), Al Mitchell ( Stranger Things ), Dan Perrault ( American Vandal ), Mary Wiseman ( Star Trek: Discovery ), Bronson Pinchot e Randall Park ( Blockbuster ).
Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh protagonista del film prodotto per Paramount+ | TV BadTaste.it Cinema