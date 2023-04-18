Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Sharegain's digital securities lending solution enhances J.P. Morgan's agency securities finance existing client offering for wealth managers in over 30 markets around the world LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Sharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services business. Sharegain Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P. Morgan to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East. Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services business. Sharegain Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P. Morgan to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East. Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Dalle sneakers agli zaini, su Wezzì prodotti alla moda griffati dedicati a tutta la famiglia Lifestyleblog
Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. MorganSharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services ...
Sharegain announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sharegain announces