Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 aprile 2023)'s digital securities lending solution enhances J.P.'s agency securities finance existing client offering for wealth managers in over 30 markets around the world LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced aJ.P.'s Securities Services business.Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P.to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East. Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, ...