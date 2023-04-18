Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOIKEA - FUORISALONE 2023: al via Assembling The Future TogetherYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 inizierà il 5 agostoUltime Blog

Sharegain announces strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Sharegain's digital securities lending solution enhances J.P. Morgan's agency securities finance existing client offering for wealth managers in over 30 markets around the world LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sharegain, a leading B2B securities lending fintech, today announced a strategic alliance with J.P. Morgan's Securities Services business. Sharegain Ltd.'s SLTech solution will enable J.P. Morgan to enhance its securities agency lending offering by making it more accessible to new wealth managers and online broker participants. This collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain's growing roster of clients in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East. Harpreet Bains, Global Head of Product Management, ...
