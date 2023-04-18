David Raum: Non risposi a Flick, credevo fosse la ditta di traslochiSicilia: galleggiano nel Mediterraneo due tonnellate di cocainaXbox annuncia la disponibilità di Minecraft LegendsThe Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story è ora disponibileReport riapre il caso Calciopoli con intercettazioni ineditePresentato Ring Intercom, dispositivo che rende smart il citofono di ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Oasi Verde e Tesori NascostiGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - secondo DLC gratuito il 20 aprilePark Beyond - nuovo trailerSvelato Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaborazione con LeicaUltime Blog

Rodrygo show a casa Chelsea | Il Real vince ancora 2 - 0 e passa senza problemi

Rodrygo show a casa Chelsea: Il Real vince ancora 2 - 0 e passa senza problemi (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Per un po' c'è stata partita, ma la qualificazione non è mai stata veramente in discussione. Troppo grande la differenza tecnica e psicologica tra Chelsea e Real Madrid. Frankie Lampard, assurdo ...
E quindi Camavinga terzino sinistro, Valverde con Kroos e Modric, Rodrygo e Vinicius con Benzema che è diventato il sesto giocatore a raggiungere le 150 presenze in Champions dopo Cristiano Roaldo, ...

Chelsea-Real 0-2: Rodrygo show, Ancelotti vola in semifinale di Champions  Tuttosport

Chelsea 0-1 Real Madrid LIVE SCORE: Rodrygo fires Real in front as Spanish giants add to lead in semi-final

REAL MADRID are now leading 3-0 on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea. Rodrygo has scored in the second leg at Stamford Bridge to give the Spanish giants a 1-0 lead ...

Real Madrid in relaxed mood ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

The reigning European champions lead Chelsea 2-0 thanks to goals by Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in last week's first leg at the Bernabeu.
