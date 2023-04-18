PRA Group Appoints Experienced Leader Owen James as Global Investments Officer (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) - James brings 30 years of industry experience, with the most recent 10 years at PRA Group. NORFOLK, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PRA Group Appoints Experienced Leader Owen James as Global Investments OfficerJames brings 30 years of industry experience, with the most recent 10 years at PRA Group. NORFOLK, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) (the "Company), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has announced the appointment ...
PRA Group nomeia Owen James como diretor de investimentos globaisJames traz 30 anos de experiência na indústria, sendo os últimos 10 no PRA Group. NORFOLK, Virgínia, 18 de abril de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) (a "Empresa), líder global na ...
