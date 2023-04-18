Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOIKEA - FUORISALONE 2023: al via Assembling The Future TogetherYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 inizierà il 5 agostoUltime Blog

PRA Group Appoints Experienced Leader Owen James as Global Investments Officer

PRA Group

PRA Group Appoints Experienced Leader Owen James as Global Investments Officer (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) - James brings 30 years of industry experience, with the most recent 10 years at PRA Group. NORFOLK, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) (the "Company), a Global Leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has announced the appointment of Owen James as Global Investments Officer, effective April 7. PRA Group also announced today that Chris Graves, executive vice president and Global Investments and analytics Officer, is retiring for personal health reasons, effective May 12, 2023. James has been with PRA Group for more than a decade, most recently as managing director of ...
PRA Group nomeia Owen James como diretor de investimentos globais

James traz 30 anos de experiência na indústria, sendo os últimos 10 no PRA Group. NORFOLK, Virgínia, 18 de abril de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) (a "Empresa), líder global na ...

