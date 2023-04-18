New Conversations – Vicenza Jazz (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) La black music si tinge di rosa nell’edizione 2023 del festival New Conversations – Vicenza Jazz. Dal 10 al 20 maggio la kermesse vicentina, sotto il titolo “The Other Side, l’altra metà del Jazz”, sarà un composito omaggio al mondo femminile nel Jazz, con la presenza di artiste significative sia nazionali che internazionali, soprattutto delle ultime generazioni: le americane Nicole Mitchell, Myra Melford e Rachel Eckroth, la pianista greca Tania Giannouli, le francesi Anne Paceo e Joëlle Léandre, molte italiane a iniziare da Zoe Pia. Negli oltre cento concerti del programma artistico ideato da Riccardo Brazzale ci saranno, naturalmente, anche grandi presenze maschili: Abdullah Ibrahim, Jan Garbarek in quartetto con Trilok Gurtu, Marc Ribot, Donny McCaslin, Hamid Drake, il quartetto di Fabrizio ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
