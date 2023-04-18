FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOIKEA - FUORISALONE 2023: al via Assembling The Future TogetherYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 inizierà il 5 agostoVINCITORI DEI CAMPIONATI INTERNAZIONALI EUROPEI POKÉMON 2023Diablo IV, retrospettiva sull'open beta: dai feedback al cambiamentoFuorisalone 2023: oggi l’evento Il Design nei Videogame di IntelAnticipazioni sulla terza stagione di Doc - Nelle tue mani: cast e ...Ultime Blog

Dark Elevation 17 04 2023

Dark Elevation

Dark Elevation 17.04.2023 (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Nuova settimana nuovo Dark Elevation della AEW. Oggi con nomi altisonanti ed in cerca di rilancio, come Matt Hardy o la JAS. Andiamo subito a vedere i risultati. Maki Itoh batte Ashley D’Amboise (3:11) The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) sconfiggono Jack Tomlinson, Mike Magnum & Zack Clayton (3:01) Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy battono Bobby Orlando & Brett Gosselin (2:42) Emi Sakura sconfigge Mizuki (3:26)
