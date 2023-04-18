FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOIKEA - FUORISALONE 2023: al via Assembling The Future TogetherYu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 inizierà il 5 agostoVINCITORI DEI CAMPIONATI INTERNAZIONALI EUROPEI POKÉMON 2023Diablo IV, retrospettiva sull'open beta: dai feedback al cambiamentoFuorisalone 2023: oggi l’evento Il Design nei Videogame di IntelAnticipazioni sulla terza stagione di Doc - Nelle tue mani: cast e ...Ultime Blog

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Band Imprinted with the Model Names of Past Milestone G-SHOCK Watches

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Band Imprinted with the Model Names of Past Milestone G-SHOCK Watches (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary REMASTER BLACK Models TOKYO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its line of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The four REMASTER BLACK Watches feature a Band Imprinted with the Model Names of Past Milestone G-SHOCK Models, whose innovations have forged the evolution in the unending pursuit of toughness. These 40th anniversary ...
G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary REMASTER BLACK Models TOKYO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its line of shock-resistant ...
