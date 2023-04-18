Bybit Opens Global Headquarters in Dubai on the Heels of 50% Increase in User Base (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) (Adnkronos) - Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 18 April 2023 -Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange with 15 million Users worldwide, announced the grand opening of its Global Headquarters in Dubai today. The second largest crypto exchange in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)1 also revealed future plans to elevate its Global presence with a stronger foothold in the region. Occupying a full floor at One Central, Dubai World Trade Center, Bybit's corporate Headquarters boasts an open space of 16,000 square feet overlooking Dubai's iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future. One of the first exchange services to obtain the in-principle approval ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
