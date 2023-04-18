Borussia Dortmund | il ds Kehl | “Vogliamo vincere il titolo nazionale C’è fiducia”

(Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) A -2 dal Bayern, con grandi ambizioni per il futuro e una corsa per ilda vivere fino alla fine. Ilcrede alla vittoria della Bundesliga e Sebastian, direttore sportivo del club giallonero, mette in guardia il Bayern Monaco: “L’ambizione è quella di diventare campioni di Germania – ha detto in un’intervista alla Ruhr Nachrichten -. Siamo più vicini di quanto non lo fossimo da anni a questo punto della stagione. Ho, la squadra ha le qualità che ci servono. Abbiamo bisogno di un’ottima settimana di allenamento, un po’ di rabbia, la volontà di difendere la nostra forza e il supporto dei tifosi. Così tutto è possibile. Abbiamo dimostrato di uscire più forti dalle battute d’arresto. Il destino non è nelle nostre mani, mamantenere alta la ...

Il Bayern è tra le sue vittime preferite, sin dai tempi del: sei gol e due assist in otto partite per il norvegese, anche se la sua unica vittoria contro i bavaresi è quella dell'...Commenta per primo Jude Bellingham non lascerà per forza ilin estate. Come riporta The Times , il centrocampista inglese, contratto in scadenza nel 2025, ha fatto sapere di essere pronto a restare in giallonero durante la prossima stagione ...

Sirene tedesche per uno dei giovani talenti del vivaio del Parma. Stando a TMW, infatti, il Borussia Dortmund avrebbe messo nel mirino il baby crociato Melvin Nwajej, esterno destro di centrocampo ...Una cavalcata incredibile in Serie B per il Parma. Ora la compagine gialloblu vuole stupire tutti, ma attenzione all'ennessimo 'scippo' ...