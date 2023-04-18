Ylands Update 2.0 – Una storia di redenzioneESILARANTE TRAILER DI FARMING SIMULATOR 23Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOUltime Blog

Borussia Dortmund | il ds Kehl | “Vogliamo vincere il titolo nazionale C’è fiducia”

Borussia Dortmund

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Commenta
Borussia Dortmund, il ds Kehl: “Vogliamo vincere il titolo nazionale. C’è fiducia” (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) A -2 dal Bayern, con grandi ambizioni per il futuro e una corsa per il titolo da vivere fino alla fine. Il Borussia Dortmund crede alla vittoria della Bundesliga e Sebastian Kehl, direttore sportivo del club giallonero, mette in guardia il Bayern Monaco: “L’ambizione è quella di diventare campioni di Germania – ha detto in un’intervista alla Ruhr Nachrichten -. Siamo più vicini di quanto non lo fossimo da anni a questo punto della stagione. Ho fiducia, la squadra ha le qualità che ci servono. Abbiamo bisogno di un’ottima settimana di allenamento, un po’ di rabbia, la volontà di difendere la nostra forza e il supporto dei tifosi. Così tutto è possibile. Abbiamo dimostrato di uscire più forti dalle battute d’arresto. Il destino non è nelle nostre mani, ma Vogliamo mantenere alta la ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... sportface2016 : #BorussiaDortmund, il ds #Kehl: 'Vogliamo vincere il titolo nazionale, c'è fiducia' - ParmaLiveTweet : Sirene tedesche per la giovane stellina del vivaio ducale: il Borussia Dortmund ha messo nel mirino Nwajej… - falsario80 : RT @FINOALL30254302: @Simjer91 @kooouz3 @MikDale78 @sportface2016 Nella stessa partita di iuliano Ronaldo c’è un fallo di west su Inzaghi….… - FINOALL30254302 : @Simjer91 @kooouz3 @MikDale78 @sportface2016 Nella stessa partita di iuliano Ronaldo c’è un fallo di west su Inzagh… - 68shoulder : @Toro_News Anche il Benfica ed borussia Dortmund per citarne 2 a caso…ma lì si divertono giocatori e tifosi… -

Bybit Opens Global Headquarters in Dubai on the Heels of 50% Increase in User Base

... the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund. For more ...

Bayern - City, il pronostico: tedeschi in crisi, Guardiola può fare il bis

Il Bayern è tra le sue vittime preferite, sin dai tempi del Borussia Dortmund: sei gol e due assist in otto partite per il norvegese, anche se la sua unica vittoria contro i bavaresi è quella dell'...

Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham può restare ancora una stagione

Commenta per primo Jude Bellingham non lascerà per forza il Borussia Dortmund in estate. Come riporta The Times , il centrocampista inglese, contratto in scadenza nel 2025, ha fatto sapere di essere pronto a restare in giallonero durante la prossima stagione ...

Borussia Dortmund, il ds Kehl: "Vogliamo diventare campioni di Germania. Sono fiducioso"  TUTTO mercato WEB

TMW - "Parma, sirene tedesche per un gioiellino del vivaio"

Sirene tedesche per uno dei giovani talenti del vivaio del Parma. Stando a TMW, infatti, il Borussia Dortmund avrebbe messo nel mirino il baby crociato Melvin Nwajej, esterno destro di centrocampo ...

Dal Parma al Borussia: nuovo ‘scippo’ in Serie B

Una cavalcata incredibile in Serie B per il Parma. Ora la compagine gialloblu vuole stupire tutti, ma attenzione all'ennessimo 'scippo' ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Borussia Dortmund
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Kehl Vogliamo vincere