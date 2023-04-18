Ylands Update 2.0 – Una storia di redenzioneESILARANTE TRAILER DI FARMING SIMULATOR 23Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOUltime Blog

Blackmagic Design | in arrivo tantissime novità

Blackmagic Design

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

zazoom
Commenta
Blackmagic Design: in arrivo tantissime novità (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Blackmagic Design ha annunciato tantissime novità. Tra queste troviamo ATEM Television Studio 4K8, ATEM 4M/E, DAVINCI RESOLVE 18.5, URSA MINI PRO 12K OLPF e tante altre Tra le novità presentate, troviamo il nuovo switcher 12G?SDI per la produzione dal vivo con pannello broadcast e supporto per gli standard video fino al 2160p60. Blackmagic Design ha annunciato ATEM Television Studio 4K8, il nuovo switcher per la produzione dal vivo. Questo unisce le straordinarie funzioni broadcast del modello ATEM Television Studio HD al supporto per i formati Ultra HD fino al 2160p60. Questo nuovo modello 4K8 è dotato di 8 ingressi 12G-SDI con conversione di standard, 10 uscite ausiliarie 12G-SDI per collegare i registratori esterni e uno switch 10G Ethernet a quattro porte. ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... tuttoteKit : Blackmagic Design: in arrivo tantissime novità #BlackmagicDesign #tuttotek - giocarmon : Da' un'occhiata a 'Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K Videocamera Sconosciuto megapixel'da Blackmagic Design… - BMD_NewsIT : Se sei alla fiera NAB 2023 di Las Vegas, vieni a trovarci allo stand N2601 (North Hall) per scoprire gli ultimi pro… - giocarmon : Da' un'occhiata a 'Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini videoregistratori virtuali Nero'da Blackmagic Design… - giocarmon : Da' un'occhiata a 'Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K Videocamera Sconosciuto megapixel'da Blackmagic Design… -

Over half of consumers have been a victim of financial crime according to latest report from Feedzai

Continua a leggere URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Aprile 2023 LAS VEGAS - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - NAB 2023 - Blackmagic Design's URSA Mini Pro ...

PROVINTELL Partners With Stellar Cyber to Deliver "Threat Intelligence as First Line of Defense" Services in the Region

Continua a leggere URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Aprile 2023 LAS VEGAS - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - NAB 2023 - Blackmagic Design's URSA Mini Pro ...

NEXTGEN Group Inks Distribution Agreement with Stellar Cyber in Philippines

Continua a leggere URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Aprile 2023 LAS VEGAS - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - NAB 2023 - Blackmagic Design's URSA Mini Pro ...

Blackmagic Design: in arrivo tantissime novità  tuttoteK

Blackmagic Design: in arrivo tantissime novità

Blackmagic Design ha annunciato tantissime novità. Tra queste troviamo ATEM Television Studio 4K8, ATEM 4M/E, DAVINCI RESOLVE 18.5, URSA MINI PRO 12K OLPF e tante altre Tra le novità presentate, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blackmagic Design
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Design arrivo tantissime novità