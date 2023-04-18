Ylands Update 2.0 – Una storia di redenzioneESILARANTE TRAILER DI FARMING SIMULATOR 23Diablo IV entra in fase GoldPMI “non assicurabili” dal punto di vista informaticoFARSIDERS - raggiungimento l’obiettivo nsu KickstarterL'arredamento scandinavo per l'ufficio: come creare un ambiente di ...FIFA 23 - votazioni squadra stagione della Premier LeagueVALORANT la Open Beta globale di Premier debutterà il 25 aprilevivo X90 ProUN MISTERIOSO NUOVO POKÉMON FARÀ PRESTO IL SUO DEBUTTOUltime Blog

Al No Borders Music Festival BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE (Di martedì 18 aprile 2023) Il No Borders Music Festival, la rassegna Musicale immersa nella natura al confine tra Italia, Austria e Slovenia, annuncia oggi un altro concerto della sua 28esima edizione. Grande e atteso ritorno di BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE, domenica 30 luglio alle ore 14:00 al Rifugio Celso Gilberti – Sella Nevea, luogo certificato GSTC – Global Sustainable Tourism Council – per la sua attenzione al territorio con un turismo sostenibile accertato dagli standard internazionali.  Come da filosofia del No Borders Music Festival, anche questo concerto porrà particolare attenzione al  rispetto della natura. Con un concerto acustico, con un solo pianoforte in accompagnamento, BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE porterà la sua ...
